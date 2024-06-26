Devon Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 46,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 33,259 call options.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

DVN stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

