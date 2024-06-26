DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Down 3.9%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $112.13. Approximately 541,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,903,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,700 shares of company stock worth $7,911,495. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

