Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$5.41 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.4669388 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Garden bought 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. Also, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,737 shares of company stock worth $205,740. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.