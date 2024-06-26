Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 5th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $435.33 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

