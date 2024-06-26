Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.