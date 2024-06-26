DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. DLocal has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. Research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after acquiring an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DLocal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 156,865 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

