Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 16th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of -223.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

