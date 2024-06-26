Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,214 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

