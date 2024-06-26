Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

MSI opened at $390.36 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $391.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.