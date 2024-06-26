Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,450 shares of company stock worth $35,023,584 in the last 90 days. 48.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

