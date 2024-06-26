Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

