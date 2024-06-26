Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 134,802 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sypris Solutions worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,471,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

