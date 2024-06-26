Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 42 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after buying an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,983,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.0 %

HUBS stock opened at $584.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.