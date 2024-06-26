Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,309 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,197 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,471,000.

ESGD opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

