Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 432 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $575.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.26 and a 200-day moving average of $514.54. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

