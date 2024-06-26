Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,688 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.41% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

BATS NUSC opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

