Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,950 shares of company stock worth $64,987,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $334.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $345.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

