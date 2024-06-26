Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465,806 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 165,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

