Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

