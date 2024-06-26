Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,529 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 214,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.