Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

