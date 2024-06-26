Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 615,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 231,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

