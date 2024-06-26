Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FREL stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $925.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.