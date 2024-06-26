Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after buying an additional 368,778 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 6,599.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Novartis by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

