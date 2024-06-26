Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $269.92 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.08 and a 200-day moving average of $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

