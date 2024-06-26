Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,823,000 after acquiring an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

