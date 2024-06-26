Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

