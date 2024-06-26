Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $121.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

