Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,763,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,806,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,166,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000.

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

