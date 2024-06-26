Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Stock Down 1.2 %

GIS opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.