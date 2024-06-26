Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

