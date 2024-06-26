Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $319.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.52. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

