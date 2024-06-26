Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 277.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,686,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,385,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $246.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.36 and its 200 day moving average is $214.82. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $260.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.