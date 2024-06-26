Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

