Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

