Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEQI. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TEQI stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

