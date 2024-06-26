Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 10,466 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,767,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

