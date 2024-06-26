Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

