Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 350 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

