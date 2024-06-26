Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $364.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

