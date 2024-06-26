Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

