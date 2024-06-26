Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

