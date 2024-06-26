Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,534,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $197.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.05. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $200.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.