Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

