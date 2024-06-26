Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 15,049 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

