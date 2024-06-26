Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 15,144 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

