Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

XBI stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

