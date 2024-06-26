Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,994,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after buying an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,215,000 after acquiring an additional 179,008 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $297.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $299.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

