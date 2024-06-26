Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 25,873 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $86.11.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.