Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 409 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $268.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.43 and a 200-day moving average of $260.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

